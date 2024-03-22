Police look for physical evidence tied to death of toddler

A police spokesperson has told The Area News the search of a rural property at Binya on Tuesday was "evidentiary".
Officers were looking for any physical evidence consistent with information uncovered by the investigation into the death of a two-year-old Riverina boy in 2023.
"The specialist police involved were the Operational Support Group," the spokesperson said.
It follows a police media statement released on Friday which called for those people among the last to see the toddler alive to contact police.
"On Friday, December 1 2023 a two-year-old boy presented to Griffith Base Hospital with significant head injuries. He was airlifted to Sydney Children's Hospital, Randwick but died two days later," the statement read.
"Police were notified and established Strike Force Burtundy to investigate the circumstances surrounding the toddler's death."
On Tuesday (March 19) detectives attached to Murrumbidgee Police District combed through a a rural property at Binya, approximately 30km north-east of Griffith.
As inquiries continue, police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the child in the week prior to his death in the townships of Leeton, Binya and Griffith.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
