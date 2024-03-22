Aboriginal Medical Service hosting family day

Griffith Aboriginal Medical Service is hosting a special 'Family Fun Day' for the April school holidays, inviting all to come and enjoy a day full of entertainment, music and joy.
School holidays will be between April 15 to April 26 inclusive, and the GAMS will be filling those days with plenty going on - courtesy of the Youth Services program and the service as a whole.
GAMS Regional Drug and Alcohol and SEWB coordinator Vicki-Louise Simpson said they were looking forward to bringing a packed calendar to the community - particular with a targeted youth focus.
"We'll have activities throughout the two weeks, that includes Family Day but we'll also have a drop-in day, a life skills day so people can come and have a yarn, learn to do some car maintenance and things like that," she said.
"This is our first time dealing specifically with that age group - other programs didn't specifically cater to that group ... We're getting there. I envisage that it will be something that will develop over time and grow so it should be good. We're excited."
The centrepiece is the Family Fun Day though, which will feature heaps of activities from arts and crafts, to pony rides, and even an opening performance from the Marrambidya Dance Group.
There will even be free COVID-19 and flu immunisations available.
"It's a make-up for our missed NAIDOC day last year due to the weather, there'll be something there for all ages," Ms Simpson said.
She added that she was pleased with how Youth Services co-ordinators Isaiah Little and Sineytah Monaghan had taken up the call, with Mr Little even putting together a fitness and wellness program for young people.
While reservations for exhibitors or providers have closed, Ms Simpson said they would be open to late exhibitor interest.
"We're not going to say no to people if they want to run an activity or hand out information. That's okay, people can still contact me."
The Family Day will be setting up at Solar Mad Stadium on April 19, between 10.00am and 2.00pm. More information on other events will be available soon.
