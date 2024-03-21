RSL making efforts to clear up confusion with services

The Griffith RSL sub-branch has begun offering a range of educational afternoons for Griffith's veterans and their families, in an effort to reduce confusion around what services are available and how to access them.
Once a month, the sub-branch is inviting speakers from social services, support networks or general experts to share advice and information that could benefit the region's veteran community.
On March 21, Griffith Aged Support Services and Interreach Community Transport met the vets at Griffith Ex-Servicemen's Club to share their own advice - and even run a couple gentle mental and physical exercises to stay sharp.
Sub-branch secretary Berdene Oxley-Boyd said that there were a lot of services around, but many weren't aware of how to access them, and that the sub-branch was hoping to clear that up over time - by inviting speakers one at a time to prevent 'information overload.'
The branch has so far invited speakers including occupational therapists, RSL Lifecare and Wendy Hammer - the author of the novel The Spot the War Forgot about a Prisoner of War camp in Berrima.
Eugenio Marisa La Riva has been at the last two events and said that it was good to have an afternoon to both catch up with friends and get informed.
"It's really good that we're able to catch up ... we talk about a bit of everything," Ms La Riva said.
Jean Bastianon agreed, particularly after the loss of her partner a few years ago. She said that the community formed by the RSL had been a crucial support network for her in the time since.
"They've been really good friends, they're such good support," Ms Bastianon said.
Veteran and RSL member John and Lynette Goslett said that they were keen to come to more of the events, and recommended other sub-branches create similar programs.
"We came last month, I'm interested in what they've all got to say," Ms Goslett said.
