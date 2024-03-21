Major upgrades for Three Ways Aboriginal Reserve underway

Some $4.3 million worth of infrastructure upgrades at the Three Ways Aboriginal Reserve near Kennedy and Goolagong Roads are underway, with the first concrete culverts installed on March 21.
The project will include construction and upgrading of roads, pathways, car parking, driveways and fencing.
Stormwater infrastructure will also be improved together with electricity infrastructure, including the upgrading of power supply and installation of new street lighting.
Landscaping work will also be undertaken to beautify the area.
Four residents will gain employment and another a traineeship as part of the project with Aboriginal contractor Wamarra, with training undertaken in conjunction with TAFE NSW to obtain skills qualifications in construction induction, traffic control and roller skid-steer operation.
It's hoped the project will be completed by August, pending weather.
Griffith Local Aboriginal Land Council Community CEO Stephen Young said it was important to enhance infrastructure at the precinct.
"There was a legacy of Aboriginal reserves being originally developed without proper building standards and poor-quality infrastructure resulting in a legacy of problems, but the government recognises the issue and has committed funding to provide civil infrastructure upgrades that are really needed.
"Quality infrastructure enhances quality of life and can even extend life spans as poor Aboriginal health outcomes can result from poor infrastructure."
Member for Murray Helen Dalton welcomed the investment.
"This will improve essential infrastructure and support a better quality of life for the residents of the Three Ways Aboriginal Reserve," Mrs Dalton said.
"Roads to Home is correcting an historic injustice where Aboriginal communities on former missions and reserves were left without the types of infrastructure other communities take for granted."
The Griffith Aboriginal community is partnering with the NSW Government on the upgrades to provide social, economic and employment benefits for the area.
Its part of a pool of $173.8 million to support infrastructure upgrades in 34 discrete Aboriginal communities across the state as part of Roads to Home
The Roads to Home program in the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure (DPHI) is working with Griffith Local Aboriginal Land Council to upgrade the Three Ways Aboriginal Reserve.
"Roads to Home is a grassroots program that empowers Aboriginal communities to make decisions about infrastructure upgrades to enhance quality of life and improve access to services, including waste collection, postal delivery, emergency access and community transport," Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said:
"Significant benefits can be created for communities when they have fit-for-purpose infrastructure, and this project will support social, employment and training benefits for local Aboriginal residents."
Minister for Aboriginal Affairs and Treaty David Harris said the program will 'help Close the Gap'.
"It will do that by improving the skills and economic prosperity of Aboriginal people and Communities, which is fundamental to supporting better life outcomes overall," he said.
"Importantly, Aboriginal people are shared decision-makers in this project, which is a key focus for The NSW Government as Aboriginal people know what works best for their communities."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.