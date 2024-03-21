The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Major upgrades for Three Ways Aboriginal Reserve underway

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated March 21 2024 - 5:24pm, first published 2:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Some $4.3 million worth of infrastructure upgrades at the Three Ways Aboriginal Reserve near Kennedy and Goolagong Roads are underway, with the first concrete culverts installed on March 21.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.