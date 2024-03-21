No conviction for woman in Sturt Hwy crash that killed partner

A woman charged with negligent driving in a Sturt Highway accident that claimed the life of her beloved partner has received no conviction.
ACT woman Angela Gillman pleaded not guilty to the charge that occasioned the death near Darlington Point last year.
According to a police account of the incident, the 55-year-old and her long-time partner Simon Barry left Aranda in the ACT around 7.30am on July 16, heading to Mungo National Park to meet with friends for a camping trip.
The pair made numerous stops along the way, including Gundagai and Wagga, with Barry behind the wheel until they stopped for lunch in Narrandera.
Gillman took over driving afterwards, heading west on the Sturt Highway.
A witness who was driving a truck in the same direction followed the vehicle, with the couple travelling 100 km/ph in a 110 zone.
Some 60 kilometres from the Darlington Point turnoff on a sweeping right hand bend, the passenger wheels of the car veered onto the gravel shoulder.
In court it was heard Gillman attempted to correct the car but did so too sharply, causing it to roll several times before coming to rest on the road.
Emergency services attended and Barry was declared deceased at the scene while Gillman was taken to Griffith Base Hospital.
A dash-cam fitted to the truck captured the scene on video which police used as part of investigations.
The court was told Gillman had an upstanding driving history and the trip had been at a moderate pace, consisting of numerous breaks and sharing of the driving.
Magistrate Trevor Khan noted if there was negligence involved it was when the tyres briefly touched the shoulder of the road.
"I spend my time in court dealing with matters relating to accidents, highlighting the danger of vehicles," Magistrate Khan said.
"It's important for people to know that a consequence of driving is this very danger.
"But I can see that everything that could be done to ensure a safe journey was taken.
"The moment of the tyres leaving the road happened in mere seconds, if that," he said.
"As a result there is now a considerable amount of hardship for her children having to navigate life without a father," Magistrate Khan said.
"It is the loss of her partner of 37 years that will stay with her... there is nothing more that needs to be added in that regard."
While ultimately finding her guilty, Magistrate Khan gave Gillman the lesser sentence of a 12 month conditional release order without conviction.
