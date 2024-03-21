The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our Business

Couple takes plunge on pursuing photography dream

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
March 21 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Griffith couple have taken a leap of faith in a photography business, pursuing their shared passion for videography and photography in the city.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.