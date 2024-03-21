Couple takes plunge on pursuing photography dream

A Griffith couple have taken a leap of faith in a photography business, pursuing their shared passion for videography and photography in the city.
James and Narme Temo moved to Griffith just over a year ago, after skyrocketing prices in Sydney encouraged them to re-evaluate - and in less than a year, the two have pursued their mutual dream with the establishment of 9941 Parlour Studios.
The two have both fallen in love with photography and videography - Mr Temo picked up his passion for film while studying in high school while Mrs Temo discovered the joys more recently.
"I've been doing it since I can remember, but making money from it since 2016," said Mr Temo.
"My end goal is to be able to direct my own movies and films ... for now, the bread-and-butter is to be able to work with small business. I think something I'm good at is capturing the essence of something."
Mrs Temo grew up in Griffith but moved to Sydney later where she met her future husband, but when re-evaluating after COVID-19 - suggested moving back home, but left the decision ultimately to her husband as it would be a bigger change for him.
"We couldn't find our feet again after that - we made the big decision to move back, I had my family here and strong support," she said.
"It's probably been the best decision - we've been here for about a year to test the waters. We gave ourselves a deal to stay for a year and decide but it's been amazing ... It's helped us so much that we've become passionate enough to start this business."
Mr Temo added that the slower pace of regional NSW had helped him refine his art, as well as connected with the local music industry.
"I really love it. It's a bit slower than Sydney, it makes me feel like I can focus a bit more on details, it helps me mentally and then creatively," Mr Temo said.
On the business side of things, they said that there was more opportunity to add their own flair to 9941 Parlour Studio projects in Griffith.
"We like adventuring out and putting our own twist on it," said Mrs Temo.
Mr Temo showed no signs of slowing down, even pitching a communal soundproofed rehearsal space for local bands and musicians to use - chasing his other passion of music production.
