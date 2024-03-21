Griffith aged-care worker welcomes industry pay increase

A Griffith aged-care worker has welcomed the announcement of a 28 per cent wage increase for those working in the industry.
Pioneer Lodge aged-care worker Veniana Tarovia, who was named Community Colleges Australia community education student of the year in 2023, says the boost has been needed for some time.
"Me and my colleagues I've spoken to are very pleased about this," Mrs Tarovia said.
"There's a feeling that the work is undervalued so I feel this is making strides to address that."
Given she works for a support service, Mrs Tarovia can expect an 18 to 28 per cent wage rise when it comes into effect.
"I think its a boost in confidence for those starting out in the industry as well as those who have been in it for a number of years; we know how much work goes into this job and this is a way of recognising that," she said.
"It's good the unions have pushed for this for so long and have reached this point."
She also hopes the wage boost will a bring more people into aged-care, particularly men who she believes there are a lack of.
"It's a fairly female dominated industry and if we can get more males working in aged care it will give elderly people more choice as to who they prefer to have caring for them," Mrs Tarovia said.
But she says improvements are still needed.
"Particularly with obtaining resources like mechanical lifters, making vehicles wheelchair accessible and more.
"That would mean more funding for the industry as a whole, and more ongoing training for staff that doesn't hinder their day-to-day duties."
Despite the pay bump, she said those who enter the industry go in not with wages front of mine but with a passion for helping others.
"It's about the care that goes into it; you have to show compassion and empathy for those you're helping, and have a real love for your job," Mrs Tarovia said.
"I always wanted to to be a carer and play a part to help improve quality of life.
"I learn something new everyday about life's journey from those I look after; you're always building meaningful connections which is what makes this so special."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.