Leagues Panthers defend GDCA Fourth Grade premiership with flawless season

Leagues Panthers have completed a rare achievement after capping off an unbeaten season with the GDCA Fourth Grade premiership.
The Panthers were able to defend their title in style after a 10-wicket win over the Exies Eagles under the setting sun at Exies Oval in a rematch of the 2022/23 decider.
For the Leagues side, they finished the regular season with a record of 11 wins and one washout while the Eagles were out for redemption after falling in the qualifying final.
After the Eagles won the toss and elected to bat they were able to see off the dangerous opening spells from Wesley Wate and Reif Leach before trouble struck in the seventh over.
With the score on nine, Kobi Nancarrow was dismissed by William Ruggeri (1/4) while Vaibhav Patel (1/2) followed it up in the next over when he knocked over Jake Suine (0).
The Eagles tried to get their side moving forward; however, after a partnership of eight runs, Lachlan Spry (3) was caught off the bowling of Kye Campbell (2/5), who ended the resistance of Nate Mingay (8).
Paxton Fall joined in on the wicket-taking with the dismissal of Nate Hayllar (0) before Braxton McDonald ended the innings of Darby Robertson (9) to see Exies sitting on 6/31 after 15 overs.
Daniel Taylor (9) tried to give his side some hope of setting a defendable total, but the bowling of Harrison Palmer (1/5), Esther Sanson (1/3), Jonty Conlan (1/1) and Archie Leach (1/0) ended those hopes as the Eagles were bowled out for 50 in the 20th over.
With plenty of time for the Panthers to chase down the total, Wate and Leach made a steady start to their innings before putting their foot down in the fifth over with an 11-run over.
In no hurry to get the runs chased down the pair just chipped away at the total before securing the victory with both Leach (27*) and Wate (15*) finishing unbeaten to secure the 10-wicket win with 15.5 overs remaining.
For his efforts, Leagues captain Leach secured the Player of the Final medal after bowling two maidens from his two overs and carrying the bat with an unbeaten 27 to complete the title defence.
