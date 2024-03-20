Another charged in Carrathool Street shooting

A second man has been charged following a shooting in Carrathool Street.
Emergency services responded to a call that a man had been shot on March 16, at around 11.15pm, where they found a 44-year-old man who had allegedly been shot in his left leg.
The man was swiftly treated and taken to Griffith Base Hospital, before being transferred to Wagga Wagga Base Hospital.
Officers and detectives at Griffith Police Station were told that three men had forced entry into the home, allegedly threatening one resident with a gun, before shooting the other.
Detectives commenced an investigation into the incident, and on March 17 at 8pm, a 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with the shooting, as well as aggravated breaking and entering and inflicting grievous bodily harm.
Police arrested another 31-year-old man on March 19 at a home in Park Street in Leeton, around 3.45pm.
He was taken to Griffith Police Station and charged with the same offences as the first man and refused bail to appear at Griffith Local Court on March 20.
He is set to face court again on May 23.
Investigations are continuing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
