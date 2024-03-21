No bail for accused shooter and alleged accomplice as investigations continue

Two men have had applications for bail denied in court following a shooting at a Carrathool Street address at the weekend.
Thirty-one-year-old men Daniel Snow and Kurtis Weeks had their applications to show cause refuted at the Griffith Local Court on March 20 after police charged them following a home invasion.
Police have charged both men with discharge firearm intent cause grievous bodily harm, attempt to discharge firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and special aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - inflict grievous bodily harm.
They appeared in separate hearings via video link from Junee Correctional Facility where it was heard police accused Weeks of being in possession of a .22 sawn-off rifle that injured a 44-year-old man around 11pm on March 16.
As part of Snow's application, legal representative Olivia Harris told the court his mother had given assurances of being able to house him.
Meanwhile, Weeks' application was based on a need to care for his partner who had recently had surgery after giving birth.
"She is requiring her partner to care for her at least until April 28," Ms Harris, who was also representing Weeks, said.
But Magistrate Trevor Khan was not satisfied sufficient cause had been shown in either case, citing the serious and violent nature of the incident and alleged ongoing matters- including breach of other bail applications.
"It seems to me that there isn't enough to satisfy me that strict bail would be enough," Magistrate Khan said.
"In terms of the partner I am sympathetic, but when weighed against the violent nature of the offending it is refused.
"These are matters that carry substantial imprisonment if proven beyond a reasonable doubt to be accurate," Magistrate Khan said.
The court was told the 44-year-old man was taken to Griffith Base Hospital following the incident and that a 15-year-old was also present in the house at the time.
The matter will resume at Griffith Local Court on May 23.
Meanwhile, police are continuing to investigate and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anonymous reporting is available.
