Artists encouraged to sign up for community exhibition

The Griffith Regional Art Gallery are putting the call out for local artists to start thinking about the 2024 community art exhibition, themed around celebrating a century of CSIRO's research into irrigation and the .
The exhibition is themed around 'The Fruits of Labour' and celebrates the work of CSIRO - or CSIRO-adjacent - research in irrigation and the many years of science and cultivation in the MIA.
It's not just art either, as the exhibition will also feature a collection of historical materials and documents curated by former CSIRO scientist Dr Barrie Steer in collaboration with gallery co-ordinator Ray Wholohan.
The exhibition will run from 21 September to 3 November 2024, offering locals an opportunity to engage with the theme, but Mr Wholohan encouraged all not to feel stifled or constricted by theming.
"It's an opportunity, more than a discipline ... we have media players, speakers and TV's. If there was someone who wanted to come in and do a performance about being an orange tree, that's something we can work on. Everything can be negotiated," he said.
"If you have no interest in agriculture or science, you can still enter. Just come up with something on 'Fruits of Labour.' Take that away and come up with something."
He said that the idea to theme the exhibition around CSIRO's anniversary had come after a successful community exhibition in 2023, themed around celebrating the gallery's own 40th anniversary - and said future themes were likely to be based around similar ideas.
"It makes it really relevant, really quickly ... I'm not a scientist but from nine years of living here, I can see the CSIRO was a really significant place in Griffith when it was active. It gives it immediate relevance," he said.
"We're letting local artists know, but also anyone with a connection who wants to come and tell their story with a talking piece or an interesting bit of history," he said.
Dr Steer said that he saw the exhibition as a tribute to CSIRO's enduring legacy.
"Most people who worked at CSIRO Griffith have happy memories of the station as a friendly and busy workplace with an active social life, within a diverse and international community," he said.
"It is our intention to bring this important community of researchers and innovators to prominence in this exhibition".
Entry forms will be available soon for artists interested in participating in the community exhibition, or those with historical artifacts to contribute. More information is available by contacting the Griffith Regional Art Gallery at gallery@griffith.nsw.gov.au or on 02 6962 3883.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.