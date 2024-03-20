The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Cougars and Wanderers set to battle for First Grade supremacy

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated March 20 2024 - 3:15pm, first published 3:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 2023/24 GDCA First Grade season has all come down to this as Coro Cougars and Hanwood Wanderers set to battle it out for the premiership.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.