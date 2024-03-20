Cougars and Wanderers set to battle for First Grade supremacy

The 2023/24 GDCA First Grade season has all come down to this as Coro Cougars and Hanwood Wanderers set to battle it out for the premiership.
The Cougars will have a chance to join a prestigious club of sides that have secured three straight First Grade premierships.
That fact hasn't been lost on Coro captain Tim Rand.
"I can't remember another side that has been able to do it recently, and I'd be lying if I said that it hadn't been discussed at all this year," Rand said.
"The first goal was to get into the grand final to give ourselves the chance and we have done that."
At the midway point of the season, achieving that goal seemed out of reach after the Coro side suffered five defeats to start the season and found themselves at the bottom of the ladder heading into the Christmas break.
Having turned that form around after the break, having only lost six of their seven games heading into finals and then defeating minor premiers Leagues Panthers in the qualifying final, Rand feels his side are peaking at the right time.
"The major semi was probably one of our better games all year," Rand said.
"The bowling and plans were a lot better, and batting 50 overs is pretty key in these games, and we saw Hanwood do the same this last weekend (in the preliminary final).
"I think we are pretty confident without being too confident."
One of the players behind that resurgence in the second half of the season has been Brent Lawrence, and the Coro captain felt it was just a reward for the effort that Lawrence puts in.
"He had a good season last year, and we had some personal changes this year, so we tried moving him into the middle order," Rand said.
"That didn't work, so we put him back in at three, and he has really shone since then. He finished as the leading run scorer in the competition and can be pretty handy with the ball as well.
"He has had a really good season, and he deserves it because he trains so hard, is really passionate about cricket, and has been great for our club."
The side standing between Coro and a fourth title in five season, will be Hanwood who have overcome their own difficulties this season.
After spending most of the season at the top of the standings, the second half of the season was a tough period for the side as they fell to three straight defeats heading into finals.
Batting was the issue in the three of those games, as the highest total they were able to compile was 68.
The start of finals provided the kick start the side needed and captain Dean Catanzariti is hopeful they have put those woes behind them.
"We have really been able to take a lot of confidence out of the last couple of games," Catanzariti said.
"We are feeling confident, and the boys are really up and about."
Having staved off elimination twice already during the finals, having taken the longest road to the decider, Catanzariti feels his side just needs to keep playing at the same intensity.
"We just have to keep the momentum going after the last couple of games," Catanzariti said.
"The fight that we have shown in the last couple of weeks, especially last weekend, has been great to see.
Again this season, the key for Hanwood has been the consistent performance of Josh Carn with the ball. The left-armer finished as the leading wicket taker in the competition for the second straight year and will come into the game off the back of another strong performance in the preliminary final.
In the four matches during the season, the Cougars hold the advantage in the head to head record with three wins to one. The first ball in the 50-over decider will be delivered at Exies No.1 at 1pm on Saturday..
