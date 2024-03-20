New tractor brings massive power

Agricultural machinery company Case IH has brought their most powerful machine yet to Australia, and has now landed in the Riverina.
The new 'Steiger 715 Quadtrac' brings an impressive 715 continuous horsepower to Australia, and is the company's most powerful Steiger tractor yet, along with the highest horsepower tractor ever available in Australia.
The Case IH team visited Griffith on March 20 to show off the machine as part of a nationwide tour of dealerships, taking local orders ahead of time.
"This is a major, and very exciting, announcement for our brand and we're extremely proud to finally have it here and available for Australian and New Zealand customers to order," said Justin Bryant, Case IH ANZ Steiger Product Manager.
He added that it was uniquely situated to tackle issues in the Riverina and Australia's landscape.
"This is the largest, most powerful tractor Case IH has produced and as part of the Quadtrac family, it further complements the proud history of this dynamic range which has been a leader in tractor power and efficiency since 1996," Mr Bryant said.
"The large-scale broad-acre sector of our industry has been demanding more power, and we've delivered."
The tractor includes a heavy-duty undercarriage for power, higher linkage capacity and better visibility - as well as increased lighting power for working in the dark.
It also has increased fuel capacity and is easier to service and maintain, and of course, some luxuries for operators to enjoy such as ventilated or heated seats and optional high-tech displays.
The machine is now available for orders to be delivered later this year, in time for the winter 2025 season.
