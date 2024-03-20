Graduate success stories highlight hot demand in wool industry

A TAFE graduating class has achieved a collective job outcome, with six out of the seven students landing jobs within weeks of finishing and one class member being selected for the nation's most prestigious wool classing competition.
In a demonstration of the demand for TAFE graduates, all but one of the 2023 Hay Certificate IV in Wool Classing group have secured work in local sheds.
Meanwhile student Emilia Browne has just been announced as one of only two NSW representatives at the nation's premiere wool classing competition, the Golden Stencil.
It comes as the wool industry confronts an industry-wide shortage of wool classers.
A former McDonald's manager, Ms Browne moved to Hay from country Victoria to pursue her dream of working in the wool industry.
After completing the Certificate IV in Wool Classing at Hay TAFE last year, she immediately gained employment with Willshear Hay.
"I've just fallen in love with the industry and to be able to study my course fee-free took a lot of the pressure off," Ms Browne said.
"Working in this industry isn't just a job; it's a lifestyle, and a fast-paced, exciting environment.
"The course was so hands on and relevant to the job, and my teacher is so invested in our success that she's become a personal mentor to me," she said.
Ms Browne was "humbled" by her selection as a NSW representative at the 2024 Golden Stencil, which will be held at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
"To be selected was beyond amazing," she said.
"It's a bit daunting but I want to get to the top of this industry and I'll take any opportunity thrown at me."
TAFE wool classing teacher Kayla Garner, who was crowned Australian National Wool Handling Champion in 2013 and has nearly 20 years' experience, said graduates are in high demand in the industry.
"The overwhelming majority of our wool graduates walk straight into jobs and the industry offers a great lifestyle and opportunity to earn good money," Ms Garner said.
She said graduates typically found work as wool classers or wool brokers, assessing the quality of fleece or estimating its value and on-selling it.
Hay is at the centre of what is regarded as one of the best merino wool-growing regions in Australia, with 26 studs found on the Riverine Plains alone.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.