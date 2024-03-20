The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Graduate success stories highlight hot demand in wool industry

By Staff Reporters
March 20 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A TAFE graduating class has achieved a collective job outcome, with six out of the seven students landing jobs within weeks of finishing and one class member being selected for the nation's most prestigious wool classing competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.