Man charged following Griffith shooting

A 31-year-old man has been charged following a shooting on Carrathool Street.
Emergency services responded to a call that a man had been shot on March 16, at around 11.15pm, where they found a 44-year-old man who had allegedly been shot in his left leg.
The man was swiftly treated and taken to Griffith Base Hospital, before being transferred to Wagga Wagga Base Hospital.
Officers and detectives at Griffith Police Station were told that three men had forced entry into the home, allegedly threatening one resident with a gun, before shooting the other.
Detectives commenced an investigation into the incident, and on March 17 at 8pm, a 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with the shooting, as well as aggravated breaking and entering and inflicting grievous bodily harm.
The man appeared before Griffith Local Court yesterday on March 18 and was refused bail to reappear again on March 20.
Investigations are continuing and anyone with information is urged to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.