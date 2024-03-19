The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Man charged following Griffith shooting

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 19 2024 - 4:52pm, first published 3:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 31-year-old man has been charged following a shooting on Carrathool Street.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.