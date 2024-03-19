Eagles secure shot at redemption in fourth grade with narrow victory

The Exies Eagles have secured a chance to get one back against Leagues Panthers in a replay of last year's decider after coming away with a four-wicket win over Hanwood.
It was a tough start for the Wanderers after winning the toss as Darby Robertson dismissed Thomas Bray (6) before running out Ayush Patel (6) to see the Hanwood side fall to 2/15.
Talon Williams (44) and Bradley Whitworth (50 ret.) got their side back on track with an 89-run partnership, which lifted their side into a strong position before Jake Suine (1/7), Ollie (1/19) and Kobi Nancarrow (1/15) limited the late runs as the Wanderers finished their 25 overs on 5/135.
The top order from the Eagles laid the foundation with Nate Mingay (19), Kobi Nancarrow (34), Robertson (15) and Lachlan Spry (18) all getting starts.
Rory Lasscock (3/10) gave his side a chance with three quick wickets, but the Eagles were able to get over the line with Nate Hayllar (6*) and Daniel Taylor (1*) hitting the winning runs with 10 balls remaining.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.