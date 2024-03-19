"Testament to the Mackay name": Iconic outlet celebrating a century

Griffith landmark, Mackay's Furniture One, is celebrating 100 years of trade.
Opening the doors in 1924 as 'Mackay and Co Furniture' by Len and Phyl Mackay, the store has since been run by three generations of the family before it was sold.
Although the name has altered slightly over the decades, a constant that continues is its iconic standing both in Griffith and beyond.
It's heritage is not just synonymous with furniture however; it is also a reminder of Griffith's troubled past, specifically the tragic disappearance of anti-drugs campaigner Donald Mackay.
Despite numerous attempts over the years, Mr Mackay's body has never been found, while numerous writings and television programs have delved into the case.
The last members of the Mackay family to own the shop were Paul and Maria Mackay, who sold it to Ethan Murphy and Nikki Agresta in 2019.
Mr Murphy and Ms Agresta were reflective and appraising of the Mackay family's legacy in maintaining the long-lasting Griffith treasure and having the confidence to pass it on.
"Sometimes we get asked if we would ever change the name of the shop," Mr Murphy said.
"With Don's statue down the road and this well-known outlet also right here in the CBD, I can't imagine we ever will.
"It's an important name, a testament to the hard work of the family who established and maintained the store over the decades, even through the wake and aftermath of tragedy," he said.
"It might well be the oldest operating retail outlet in Griffith and I hope it will be run the same in another 100 years."
The pair were employed by the family in 2012 and say working with them was a resounding source of inspiration for their own endeavors.
"I think the knock on effect of what happened to Don in 1977 stayed with them for years but they remained resilient while shouldering that loss," Mr Murphy said.
"They always tried to give every customer the same experience and the integrity they carried in running their business was something we wholeheartedly try to replicate on a daily basis."
They say they also try to carry on the Mackay value of supporting local charities and organisations.
"We make donations and do work for Griffith Helping Hands, Meals on Wheels and Griffith Women in Business," Mr Murphy said.
"In doing that you realise and come to love the community aspect of non-financial support.
"It's a good feeling to know people want to help each other where they can."
It hasn't been smooth sailing for the pair since taking over though, citing grapples with the effects of the floods and the Yambil Street upgrades in marring the ability to make deliveries, as well as COVID-19 and cost of living pressures.
"Our hope is the start of the next chapter is a smoother one," Ms Agresta said.
Currently there are no specific plans in place to toast a century of business but they say ideas are brewing and they want the community to be a part of it.
"We would like to do something and we don't want it to be just amongst ourselves," Ms Agresta said.
"We want it to be a celebration with Griffith."
Former owner Maria Mackay called the outlet's longevity a testament to it's strength and integrity.
"100 years is definitely an achievement and I'm really glad that Ethan and Nikki are taking it beyond," she said.
"I think running a small, local business is very satisfying, particularly as your customers are your friends and you develop lovely relationships that last years.
"It was always an easy place to work, friendly in its nature and reputable for it's good service and quality products; that is something that has not changed throughout," she said.
