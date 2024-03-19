Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority taking look at Griffith

The NSW Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority are taking a look at Griffith as part of an ongoing effort to boost regional engagement.
The group will be in town for a week, visiting and meeting with stakeholders in liquor and gaming to ensure they are up-to-date with how the regions are handling alcohol and gaming machines.
Stakeholders in industry and support services will meet with ILGA throughout the week in order to better understand the links between liquor and gaming industries on the community - and what needs to happen to ensure that industry and the community can both thrive.
ILGA Chairwoman Caroline lamb said that they hoped to better understand the regions as a whole, as well as Griffith in particular.
"We're here to talk to the community, that involves people like police and health and includes industry stakeholders such as pubs and clubs. It's very important doing these visits, we get a feel for what's going on in the community," she said.
"It's very much a meet-and-greet exercise. People can raise issues they may have with ILGA and we'll do our best to respond."
While Griffith doesn't have a peer support network available for gambling addicts, Ms Lamb said that there were support services available.
"There are support services in Griffith ... whether [availability is] a particular issue in Griffith, I'm not yet able to say but I may at the end of this visit."
Ms Lamb said said that while they would be submitting a report based on what they find here, but that any policy changes would come from the state government and the Independent Panel on Gaming Reform - not affiliated with ILGA.
"It's not our responsibility to conduct gaming support operations, I need to make that clear ... our job is to regulate gaming and liquor venues in this area."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.