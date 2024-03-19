Exies Eagles advance to third grade decider after upset victory

The Exies Eagles have advanced to the third grade decider after coming away with a commanding victory over Exies Diggers.
The Eagles won the toss and elected to bat but got off to a slow start as Neel Patel (1) was bowled by Connor Moore (2/34) while David Caldow (5) was run out by Manan Dave to see the Exies side fall to 2/12.
Fletcher Robertson and Ted Files were able to lead a fightback with a 51-run partnership before Robertson fell to the bowling of OM Chaudhary (1/17), but that didn't slow the Eagles' momentum.
Files (73*) led the way, while contributions from Bhavya Chaudhari (33) and Alice Caldow (19*) helped the Eagles finish their innings on 5/192.
While Apurv Patel (15) and Manan Dave (24) offered some resistence when they fell to Chaudhari (2/9) their hopes looked slim.
Harrison Bartholomew (13), Noah Bartholomew (12) and Tim Davies (20) got starts but it wasn't enough as the Diggers side were bowled out for 116.
The Eagles will now take on Coro Cougars in Friday night's decider
