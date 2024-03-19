Diggers secure chance to defend second grade premiership

Exies Diggers have once again secured a spot in the GDCA second grade grand final, having taken the longest road to get there after a 26-run win over Exies Eagles.
After no play was achieved on Saturday, like the first-grade preliminary final, both sides turned up on Sunday looking to keep their season alive.
After the Diggers side won the toss and elected to bat, Rocky Perre and Mark Favell were able to get their side off to a strong start before Perre (17) fell to the bowling of Tom Spry (1/22) with the score on 29.
The run-scoring continued, with Favell and Grant McMaster putting on a 52-run stand before Ibraheem Ali (1/36) removed McMaster (14). After Favell (54) posted his fifty, Ted Files (4/30) tried to swing the momentum in the Eagles' favour with four quick wickets.
While wickets were falling at the other end, Damien Browning (58) was able to be the constant that his side needed as he posted a half-century before Ryan Bock (3/2) picked up three late wickets to see Diggers finish their 40 overs on 9/170.
The Eagles were able to make a steady start in response, with Don Jayasuriya and Neel Patel putting on 20 runs for the first wicket before Kayden Dauth made the breakthrough with the wicket of Patel (7).
Dauth (2/11) followed that up soon after with the wicket of Fletcher Robertson (5) while the Eagles were under real pressure when Favell picked up the wickets of Tom Spry (7) and Braydn Challis (6) to see the Exies side fall to 4/60.
Jayasuriya's (43) resistance was ended by Favell (3/20) 20 runs later, with Files (3) following closely behind when he was bowled by Craig Lugton.
Ali Mehdi and Cameron Harrison tried to give their side a chance of getting back into the game however, when Mehdi (27) stepped on his own stumps, those hopes were fading.
Despite the best efforts from Harrison (26*) and Bock (11), the Eagles ran out of time as they finished their 40 overs on 9/144.
