Services expo celebrates Seniors Week

Elderly folks in Griffith could catch up on shopping and hear from service providers at a special aged care expo in Griffith Central.
Griffith Meals on Wheels hosted a special Seniors Week exhibition in Griffith Central, inviting all aged care services and providers down to the centre to showcase what they do and how they can help seniors.
Meals on Wheels co-ordinator Tenille Valensisi said that she was pleased with the response from service providers, and hoped to bring Griffith's community to a point where they knew what was available - long before it is ever needed.
"Lots of people have been sent out by their children to get information, I think it's really important," she said.
"Most leave it until they require the services. We want to get it to the point that when they do need it, they already know where to go ... we want to plant the seed".
Service providers were pleased with the concept, but some admitted to a degree of disappointment with the number of attendees.
Sonya Vardanega from the Forrest Centre said that
Emily Watts from Pearl Home Care said that they would be keen to come back for a similar expo in the future, but hoped to get more visitors.
"It's been a bit quiet but that's okay," she said.
"I think we'll come back, it's a good idea but more promotion would have been good."
