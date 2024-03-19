Hanwood tasked with ending Cougars hopes of a three-peat

The Hanwood Wanderers will be heading into the GDCA First Grade decider after coming away with a nail-biting win over Leagues Panthers in the preliminary final.
After constant rain fell across Saturday, the competition was forced to enact its spare day rule, which saw the sides return to Exies No. 1 on Sunday morning to achieve a result.
Hoping that the wet conditions across Saturday would lead to some life in the pitch, the Leagues Panthers won the toss and sent the Wanderers into bat.
It was a steady start for the Hanwood side before Billy Evans (2/10) was able to make the breakthrough his side was looking for with the wickets of Dean Catanzariti (3) and Jordan Whitworth (7).
The Hanwood side looked in a bit of trouble when Jimmy Binks picked up the wicket of Charlie Cunial (8) while Oliver Bartter (12) was caught behind off the bowling of Noah Gaske to see the Wanderers fall to 4/48 after 22 overs.
Pardeep Deol was the first Wanderer to make an impact out in the middle and alongside Sushant Modgil were able to put on 30 runs before Modgil (12) was run out by Evans while the very next delivery Binks (2/27) was able to knock over Owen Robinson (0).
Deol kept the scoreboard ticking over, and while Rahul Giran (4) was able to occupy the crease, he eventually fell to the bowling of Gaske (2/44).
Deol and Sam Robinson got their side to 127 before Deol (51) departed to the bowling of Daniel Bozic (1/24), but Robinson (30*) was able to add some late runs to see Hanwood finish their innings on 8/151.
It was a tough start for the Panthers in response as Matt Keenan (0) fell to the bowling of Josh Carn while Angus Bartter (1/24) trapped Jack Rowston in front before Reece Matheson and Gaske led a fightback.
The third-wicket pairing put on 59 runs before trouble struck again as Dean Catanzariti picked up Gaske (32) and Matheson (31), while Carn dismissed Binks (0) and Connor Matheson (4) to see Leagues fall to 6-78.
Bozic and James Naseby tried to get their side back into the game with a 32-run stand before Bozic (28) was run out by Angus Bartter while Evans (3) was caught off a rising ball from Charlie Cunial (1/24).
With the Panthers needing 39 runs for victory, Naseby (10) fell to Carn (4/40) while just 12 runs short of victory, Ben Rowston (17) was caught off the bowling of Catanzariti (3/37) to see Hanwood advance to the final.
