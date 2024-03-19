Six Cost-Effective Ways To Promote Your Small Business

Learn six ways to market your small business effectively and efficiently. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

While you might not have the budget of a huge multinational corporation, there are many ways a small business owner like yourself can build awareness around your brand.



When you don't have unlimited money, you'll need to look for savvy, cost-effective strategies.



While this can be a challenge, the existence of many startup success stories over the past few years proves that it's definitely possible.

One thing you'll need to get the word out are quality promotional materials, and for that, you'll want to find a good supplier.



You'll also want to make sure that your brand is strong, and that you're spending every cent as efficiently as possible.

If you're looking for ways to market your small business effectively and efficiently, keep reading: in this article, we'll go through six ways you can do just that.

Build a Strong Brand

Before you start thinking about building your brand awareness, you'll need to first create a brand that people can resonate with. Creating a recognisable brand is a low-cost way to place yourself in the mind of customers and potential customers. An important step to getting that juicy top-of-mind real estate in their minds is creating a brand that stands out from your competitors'.

If you're not quite sure what elements go into creating a strong, consistent brand, we suggest brushing up on how to craft a brand book. There are lots of things to take into account: you'll want consistency in things like brand colours, brand voice in marketing communications, font, and many more.

Your Product Should Back Up Your Marketing

Of course, the best marketing in the world won't do you much good if your products themselves don't create value for your customers. Acquisition marketing is how you get people through the door, but if you want to keep them around, your product needs to speak for itself. Otherwise, your sales will be made up of people buying from you for the first time and never coming back, which is an unsustainable way to do business.

The best way to build a strong product is to fill a need. While it's easy to build cool things, it's a much bigger challenge to find a niche in the market and develop a product to fill that niche.

Find a Reliable Supplier of Promotional Materials

When marketing a small business, you'll probably need to print out physical advertising material at some point. This can include posters, flyers, business cards, etc. The supplier you choose to help you with these is crucial.

The most important thing to look for is that the supplier you work with understands your exact needs. Find someone that's easy to communicate with. You'll also want to look at past clients who've been satisfied with their work.

Choose a Good Marketing Partner

Whether you're running a startup or a multinational corporation, you'll probably need to outsource some of your marketing. This is where choosing the right digital marketing agency is crucial to your success. Like with a promotional material supplier, you'll want to find someone you can communicate with and who can point to a track record of success. It's also important to know what you want, as agencies often specialise in different things (PPC marketing, social media marketing, etc.)

Don't Neglect CRM

While a big part of marketing a small business is growing through customer acquisition, you shouldn't forget customer retention. After all, when you consider the amount of ad spend that goes towards facilitating the movement of a customer through your sales funnel, it's much cheaper to get repeat purchases than to gain new customers.

The secret to customer retention is customer relationship management, or CRM. Thankfully, as existing customers have already made a purchase with you, you're likely to have their email, mobile number, or other personal information on file. So take advantage of these direct lines of communication.

Email, SMS and push notification marketing are some ways to connect to existing customers. In order to make this possible, you'll want to get their contact information early on in the customer journey. One way to do this is to add a sign-up form at some stage, by incentivising customers to join your mailing list (i.e. $20 off coupons for new subscribers).

Use Influencers to Your Advantage

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that social media is one of the most powerful forces in the world in 2024, and as a business owner, you'd be negligent not to take advantage of it. One way to do this is by harnessing the power of influencer marketing.

By advertising your business through influencers, you're giving yourself automatic access to their followers, who are more likely to use products that have said influencers' seal of approval. One way to do influencer marketing is to reach out to individual online personalities and offer to partner with them. If you want to do it on a larger scale, there are marketing agencies that specialise in connecting businesses with multiple influencers.

~

If you own a small business, you'll know that one of the most important things to get right is marketing. While this can be hard when working with a small budget, we've gone through some creative ways to boost your marketing efforts without emptying your bank account. While many of these have to do with how you build your brand or advertise, it's also crucial to find the right business partners.