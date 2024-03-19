Griffith catholic priest's tribute to Archbishop Francis Carroll

Sacred Heart Parish's priest Reverend Henry Ibe has reflected on the life, faith and recent passing of former Canberra and Goulburn Archbishop Francis Carroll.
Archbishop Carroll, better known as Father Frank, sadly but peacefully passed away at Calvary Hospital on Thursday March 14 at 93 years old.
Tributes from the many who knew and loved him have flowed from far and wide as mourners remember a man who gave dignity and respect to all he met.
They include those in Griffith where it is believed Archbishop Carroll at one time practised during his journey with the church.
Reverend Ibe said he knew Father Frank well, having spent much time with him in the early 2000s and maintaining contact in the years since.
"I first met Archbishop Carroll in 2003, a year before I became a seminarian under his wing," Father Ibe said.
"I worked with him a great deal and we knew each other personally during that time.
"When he moved back to Wagga we stayed in touch; he was a good friend," Reverend Ibe said.
He described Father Carroll as a personable, gentle and easy to get along with man who made a friend of everyone he met.
"Despite his great achievements, he remained very humble and got along with everyone during his time as a bishop and priest," Father Ibe said.
"Not only was he a Bishop for a long time in both Wagga and Canberra, he also served as president of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference so he was recognised across the nation.
"He was a highly educated man and very much an expert on Church history."
He said Father Carroll was always open to sharing insights on life and stories.
"I heard many reflections about him growing up in Ganmain in his large family, as well as his passion for football and the local team there," Father Ibe said.
"We never spoke of politics or shared views of that nature. With him it was always a sharing of human experience."
A vigil gathering will be held for Archbishop Carroll today, March 19 from 5.30pm at St Brendan's Church, Ganmain.
A Solemn Pontifical Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Archbishop Carroll will be held at St Michael's Cathedral in Wagga on March 20 at 11am.
Reverend Ide says he plans to attend tomorrow's service.
"I have had some from my congregation mention they wish they could attend, noting how special Archbishop Carroll was with family baptisms and the like," he said.
"I'm hoping to bring back pamphlets and other memorabilia from the service for those in the Griffith congregation unable to attend.
"May God grant eternal rest to the soul of Archbishop Francis Carroll," Reverend Ibe said.
A burial service will also take place in the crypt of St Christopher's Cathedral in Canberra on March 21 at 11am.
