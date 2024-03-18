Ladies turn out in green for St Patrick's Day event

With predicted hot weather keeping the numbers down, only a small field of ladies competed in the Par event on Wednesday, March 13.
Dulcie Knight, in line with her recent strong form, was the overall winner plus 2.
Her game included a great shot from well down on the 5th fairway with the ball lofting onto the green and finding the hole.
Runner up and showing consistent from throughout was Dianne Ellerton with minus 2.
Kim Brady proved her resilience, after again ' tripping the light fantastic ' with her buggy, unfortunately positioned but 'cushioning' her fall.
Liz Graham inspired her group with some awesome fairway hitting and precision pitching, although she told me she was placing her putter on the market.
Lyn Hedditch, Susan Tyrrell and Cherie Eade all played solidly on the day.
Ball rundowns were awarded to Kim Brady, Kelly Tyson and Liz Graham.
On Saturday, March 16 there was a great turnout for the St Patricks Day 3BBB Stableford event
The first group comprised Marlene O Connell, Liz Barker and Kim Brady, the eventual winners with 79 points. This team enjoyed perfect early morning conditions and was less troubled by the mid-morning rain, which continued throughout the day.
All members showed well, with Marlene's magnificent chip on the 17th, earning her a gobble. Kim Brady was a special contributor, earning a few great 4-pointers, and Liz Barker made a valuable contribution by consistently winning points.
The team of Lorraine Colpo, Clare Mackey, and Monica Lemon finished in second place. All players contributed solidly to their final combined score of 65 points. Lorraine demonstrated keen concentration on the 16th and 17th holes, when she was kindly rewarded after sinking some lengthy putts.
Lyn Hedditich, Cherie Eade, and Susan Tyrrell all showed good form, and the team earned third place. A highlight for Susan Tyrrell was her par on the second, achieved after a fantastic 6m putt. Cherie demonstrated her consistency and liking for the centre of the fairways, and Lyn powered through, delivering some prime distance hitting for the team.
Although no banana, Karen Baratto, Elaine Dal Bon and Kelly Tyson put in a great team effort, with each enjoying some personal triumphs. Karen celebrated a brilliant drive on the 9th and won the day's nearest the pin on the 11th.
Showing her diversity on one or two holes, Elaine achieved some good scores through the zig-zag method, playing in and out of the rough on both sides of the fairway. Kelly Tyson was a valuable contributor to the team by coming into form after the holiday season.
Robyn Kefford, Dulcie Knight, and Nancy Yam had to fight the rain but still managed to perform well overall and post competitive results.
Kathy King and Liz Graham combined with Jill Graham for an impressive result. Jill, somewhat hampered by recent surgery, found herself out of bounds on 3 holes but soon found her mojo and celebrated a birdie on the 11th.
The team was buoyed by some great putting, with the indomitable Liz Graham sinking two long ones on the 8th and 15th and the ever-supportive and positive Kathy King demonstrating her calm control by sinking a 7m putt on the 8th.
Dorian Radue, Dale Spence, and Natalie Cassidy played solidly together and all showed flashes of brilliance. Dorian put for a birdie on the 11th, Dale was consistent up the fairway, and Natalie, as usual, delivered powerful drives and fairway shots.
Ladies celebrated St Patrick's Day by wearing as much green as possible. Some of the more crafty ladies wore striking, home-made fascinators, green tinsel hair pieces, and a leprechaun hat. Dorian wore a leprechaun hat.
Ladies enjoyed nibbles on the 19th, kindly provided by Liz Graham and Kathy King, sponsors of the event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.