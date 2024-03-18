Lake Wyangan Classic biggest yet despite wet weather

The Lake Wyangan Classic has wrapped up for another year, as fishers braved the wet weather to hit the lake and compete for the biggest catch of the day.
The rain threw a spanner in the works as rain hit Griffith, but fishers weren't dissuaded and still keenly gave it their best attempt for a shot at the crown - and raised money to refresh the lake while they were at it.
Organiser Tom Armstrong said he was proud to see so many brave the weather, despite fish not biting so much due to the rain.
"They were very tough fishing conditions, but everyone out there stuck it out. I was very impressed and very proud to see everyone out there," he said.
"At the end of the day, we had maybe a quarter leave but the rest stuck it out".
He added that around 190 people had registered and come out for the day, blitzing last year's record of 115 people.
Tate Davis - "King of the Lake," as Mr Armstrong called him - was the ultimate champion of the day, winning both the largest Murray Cod and the largest Golden Perch category with an impressive 75cm cod and a 43cm perch.
Largest Murray Cod Senior
Largest Golden Perch Senior
Largest Golden Perch Junior
Largest Catfish
Largest Carp
Dash For Cash Largest Native
Mr Armstrong was quick to add thanks to the sponsors who assisted with restocking the lake with around 450 kilograms of fish, disposed of caught carp and otherwise helped put the event together.
"We raised a lot of money for restocking again, maybe even doing some habitat structure for the fish."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.