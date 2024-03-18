The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Ramadan celebrated by Griffith Muslims with iftar dinner

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
March 18 2024 - 7:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's Ramadan - the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, and Griffith's Islamic community gathered to celebrate together on March 16 with a communal iftar dinner.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.