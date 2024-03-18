Top award for Coleambally Community Gardens trail-blazer

A major driver of the Coleambally Community Gardens will be awarded a national accolade for his work this week.
The relatively new venture has been tended tirelessly by local Dylan Lamont who will receive the Australian Community Gardens' 'young community gardener of the year award' this Sunday March 24.
The garden venture began several years back, aided of the state government's stronger country community fund.
Further support has been garnered by Transgrid and Murrumbidgee Council.
Gardening Australia's Costa Georgiasis will deliver the award via the Australian Community Gardens AGM Zoom meeting.
Spurred on by his NDIS support worker Trudy Chant, Dylan began devoting his time to the initiative, located near the skate-park, as a means to connect with the community and provide fresh produce for locals.
He says he is over the moon with the announcement.
"I started doing it because I felt it was a great way to utilise the space and turn it into something that can really benefit everyone," Dylan said.
"I think it's giving me a passion for gardening and I've become well known in my town for my efforts because many people benefit from what is grown there."
The diverse range of produce includes cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, strawberries, blueberries, lettuce, gourds, zucchini and bush foods.
Coleambally Community Garden founder Christine Chirgwin said Dylan, with the assistance of her husband Peter, has committed much work to the project.
"He's carried it out under Peter's guidance, who has the tools and resources including many recycled materials from around our region," she said.
"Dylan has brought terrific passion to it and I couldn't be happier with the fact Dylan is being recognised this way.
"I also love the fact he is getting youngsters and older people in the community involved."
She hopes to see a greenhouse soon incorporated into the site.
"I have no doubt we will get a hot house going after Easter - we already have the materials. It will be fantastic," she said.
NDIS support worker Trudi Chant said the garden has been a boon as a therapeutic mental health space for Dylan.
"We've had so many words of praise from the community; it's been great for Dylan and the whole town," she said.
"It's also been a great way for him to make connections and boost his social interactions which has been a core aim of this initiative."
