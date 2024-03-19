Local leader column with Sharmaine Delgado from the Griffith City Library | March 2024

Griffith City Library will the host award winning author of international bestsellers Scrubland, Silver and Trust, Chris Hammer, on Friday, April 12 at 6pm.
Mr Hammer will be talking about his latest release The Seven, a superb thriller. The Seven takes place in the western part of NSW, the region known as the Riverina.
This was country made fertile by an ambitious and extensive irrigation scheme, the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area, and Mr Hammer has set his story in a similar, though smaller, fictional region, with the town of Yuwonderie at its centre.
Mr Hammer's work has been recognised nationally and internationally, especially his first fiction novel, Scrublands, which was named the Sunday Times UK Crime Novel of the Year 2019, won the prestigious UK Crime Writers' Association John Creasey New Blood Dagger Award and has been turned into a four-part series that is screening on Stan.
Drinks and nibbles will be available from 5.45pm with the event to begin at 6pm. Books will be available to purchase on the evening with Collins Booksellers. Book your place online via wrl.nsw.gov.au/events or phone 6962 8300.
School holidays are almost here and the library has plenty of events to help keep your little ones busy. There will be movies, drop in craft sessions, a soft play area, lego room and a Teddy Bears picnic at Memorial Park. Pop into the library to find out more and grab a copy of our newsletter.
