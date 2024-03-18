'Fantastic' fundraiser for Student Incentive Program draws crowds

A Woodstock-themed fundraising concert for the Student Incentive Program went off without a hitch, drawing hundreds out to dance the night away for a good cause.
'Woodstock No Mud' set up at the Yenda Village Hall for a busy evening of music and food on March 16, raising funds for a homegrown charitable organisation that aims to financially support Griffith's students throughout primary school.
Organiser Robert Gilbert said that the entire night had gone off flawlessly and was thrilled with the response from sponsors and attendees alike.
"The crowd was fantastic, the music was fantastic, food was fantastic, alcohol was fantastic," he said.
"We fed 255 people in under 40 minutes and there was not a hiccup. It was so well-controlled, the crowd was so respectful".
He said his particular favourite moment was a cover of Led Zeppelin's 'Whole Lotta Love.'
"You would have sworn it was the lead singer doing it. The backup with the guitar was incredible as well, it was like Led Zeppelin was there," he said.
"Everyone was so into it, I had to move tables to make room on the dance floor".
On the fundraising side, Mr Gilbert said he wasn't sure exactly how much they'd made but it was certainly enough to keep them going, providing for students who need a financial hand.
"We got to about 150 tickets and started drying up a bit, but then a few friends dragged their friends along, and we got rushed on ticket sales ... We raised what we wanted to raise, and if the community keeps supporting us, we can keep doing it," he said.
Mr Gilbert was quick to thank all the sponsors who had helped to put on such a successful evening, particularly major sponsors Belvedere Ristorante, Aisling Distillery and Casella Family Brands who provided the wine.
Minor sponsors included MIA coaches, MIA Party Hire, WIN, radio stations Triple M and Hit 99.7, Axi-Kem, Kennards Hire, the Yenda Diggers Club, Hanwood Butchery and Bertoldo's who each put up their resources or funding to secure the night's success.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.