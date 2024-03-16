The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

New-look Griffith Blacks in good stead ahead of April 6 season start

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
March 16 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith Blacks' aspirations to come back better and stronger this year appear to be in good stead as the 2024 Southern Inland Rugby Union (SIRU) season approaches.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.