New-look Griffith Blacks in good stead ahead of April 6 season start

The Griffith Blacks' aspirations to come back better and stronger this year appear to be in good stead as the 2024 Southern Inland Rugby Union (SIRU) season approaches.
The rebuild includes a new president, new coaching staff, a women's side and juniors moving up the ranks.
Training has been underway for several weeks, with non-playing coach Mitch White saying there has been a consistent 30 or so attending each event.
Looking ahead, he says the passion of players is making him confident the Blacks will bounce back in a big way this season.
"We're going to have a more structured style of footy which will see us constantly improving our skills and working to bring back culture to our club," White said.
"We recently had a non-scoring trial against the Vikings in Wollongong which went superbly, with good numbers and a very competitive approach.
"This weekend (March 16) we are also having trials against the Temora Tuskers and Wagga Reds," he said.
"Having AJ Misi from the juniors coming through and the return of favorite Simon Star for another season will be hugely beneficial.
"AJ has been training with the Brumbies and Simon has been a consistent club man who holds his own very well on the field," he said.
"We've nominated for three men's grades and a women's side.
"One of the most important things will be having player participation and them buying into what we want to achieve, both on the field and within the overall structure," White said.
It isn't just the lads highlighting promise of good times to come, with the women's side already proving strong.
"They've also had some successful trials and are hugely keen to do the club proud which is fantastic to see," he said.
This year SIRU clubs will be tasked with adopting new tackle rules in an effort to reduce concussions and other injuries.
White says this will be a keen focus going forward.
"The goal is to reduce the tackle height to minimise the risk of concussion," he said.
"The move has been seen as a little contentious across the board but I'm eager to instill it.
"I believe discipline will play a big part in that regard; it will be interesting to see how it goes," White said.
The Blacks will have the home ground advantage when the season kicks off on April 6, first playing Albury Wodonga.
It will commence with second grade at 12.35pm followed by the womens at 2pm and then first grade at 3.15pm, all played at the Griffith Exies Sports Club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.