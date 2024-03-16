Swans ladies sustain poor weather, reign victory over Bombers

It was a convincing win for the Griffith Swans on March 15 as they conquered Marrar by six points.
Played at Langtry Oval 1, Griffith managed to take the lead in the second quarter, scoring eight points as the Bombers struggled to get things moving until the second half.
Marrar fought hard but were unable to get in front and the match finished with Griffith coming out on top, 14-8.
It's yet another victory for the Swans who have already proven themselves a force to be reckoned with this season.
The latest win is their fifth consecutive out of six games.
But coach Trevor Richards said Friday's match could have gone either way owing to poor weather.
"The wind made for extremely difficult play, coupled with having to travel to Marrar; some of our girls only managed to arrive ten minutes before the start," Richards said.
"In addition, only half our side were able to make it but despite those factors, I think the girls did remarkably well," Richards said.
He said Marrar didn't make things any easier.
"They gave us a real run for our money," Richards said.
"Our mid-fielders carried out some hard yakka; everyone really had to put the work in, especially in defence.
"No one had it easy on either side of the field," he said.
"In the end, we had a couple of successful marks here and there which made all the difference.
"But most of the time that wind just wasn't doing anyone any favours."
Griffith's next match will be against Lockhart on the Bluebells' home ground for what will be the final fixture before finals.
With Lockhart sitting at second in front of the third-placed Swans on the Southern NSW Women's League ladder, Richards envisions another tough slog ahead.
"The hope is we can play well and replicate the success we've been having in the face of some obstacles," Richards said.
"We're both fairly level in terms of how we have fared so far. It will be a case of simply putting our best foot forward and hoping for the right outcome."
The game will be held at 7pm on March 22 at the Lockhart Recreational Ground.
