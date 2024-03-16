'Positives and negatives' to take away from skilled migration seminar

Griffith Multicultural Council president Carmel La Rocca says there were both positives and negatives to be taken away from a recent skilled migrant seminar in Griffith.
Ms La Rocca says while there was value in the information regarding Visa's at the event, she is disappointed the process has not been made easier.
"I liked that there was a large amount of information provided about the visas for skilled migrants and I like the fact they are trying to make the process more efficient and streamlined," she said.
"But I wasn't expecting the information itself to be as dense and difficult to digest as it. I was hoping to hear the application process would be easier.
"As a result, I think the process remains arduous for both applicants and potential employers," Ms La Rocca said.
"I hope to see some work done to make things easier going forward and that we get more information sessions in future."
The event was designed to assist businesses and potential migrants to better understand the NSW Government's Skilled Migration Program to aid worker shortages in regional areas.
Representatives from RDA Riverina, Griffith Business Chamber, Griffith City Council, Australian Food and Grocery Council (AFGC) and Migration Institute of Australia were all part of the program.
Investment NSW was involved in facilitating the event which a spokesperson highlighted as important for areas like Griffith..
"It's important we are in the regions meeting with local businesses and those interested in learning more about visa pathways and providing accurate and up to date information on what's available," they said.
"The seminars are about connecting local businesses with local government and providing a platform to address the challenges of regional NSW amid skills shortages.
"Through the sessions we're also seeking feedback from local stakeholders on the NSW migration program policy settings so they can be addressed in formulating the program in future years."
Griffith kicked off the roll-out of the seminars, with other locations including Dubbo, Armidale, and Coffs Harbour.
Those who missed the opportunity to be present will have the opportunity to engage through an additional online seminar to be held at 10am, April 3.
More details can be found at the website: https://events.humanitix.com/regional-business-and-skilled-migration-events-online-seminar
