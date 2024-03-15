Ramadan begins in Griffith

Griffith's Islamic community are undertaking a month-long fast, with the beginning of Ramadan on March 11 and running to April 9.
Ramadan is one of the holiest months in the Islamic calendar, and marks a month-long period of fasting for Muslims around the world. Those participating are also particularly encouraged to strengthen their relationship with God in Ramadan, through acts of charity, worship and placing emphasis on kindness and patience.
The best-known tenet of Ramadan is fasting however, in which observers abstain from eating within daylight hours. A pre-dawn meal known as suhoor is eaten, and Muslims will then not eat or drink until after sunset, when iftar is eaten to conclude the day's fast.
Griffith's Islamic community will be enjoying a large communal Iftar Mahfil on March 16 - inviting all Muslims from around the area to join in thanks to a push from the Bangladeshi community.
Organiser Doctor Meraz Hossain said he was looking forward to the event, which would see around 150 people meet at Griffith's mosque for the meal.
"There's food for the whole Muslim community in Griffith. They'll all come here and we'll arrange everything," he said.
The communal meal comes just after Iftar dinners in NSW and Victoria were cancelled when peak Muslim bodies boycotted, due to disagreements with the Labor government's position on the Gaza war.
In response to the cancellation, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Australia are hosting their own dinner on March 23 - inviting political leaders, religious figures of all denominations, and members of the public for an interfaith iftar.
Grand Imam I. H. Kauser said that they wanted to unite groups of all banners.
"Nurturing transparent communication is essential to construct bridges and uplift disadvantaged societies across the globe ... The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community has always played a key role in bringing together people from all walks of life and this Iftar dinner is another step in that direction," he said.
