Soil testing class hoping to improve farm profitability

A class on soil testing and agricultural uses with an eye on improving farm profitability and environmental health saw an impressive turnout of eager agriculturalists keen to learn more.
Representatives from Wormtech and Ryzo came out to the Griffith Community Centre on March 15 to help run and facilitate the course, focusing on equipping landowners with the skills needed to test their own soil.
PSoil scientist Phillip Mulvey said that understanding the soil could improve farm efficiency far more than addressing issues only when they appear in crops.
"The idea is to get the land manager or owner to just turn over a clod of dirt every day, or even just once a week. It takes less than ten minutes and it's a way of keeping an eye on things," he said.
"Rather than concentrating on 4000 trees above ground, focus on the billion organisms below ground".
He added that with growers and farmers, they often possessed expertise and solved problems themselves - but that seemed to stop by the time they got underground.
"Farmers have good knowledge of their crop and livestock - they only outsource major problems to a vet or an ecologist or a botanist. When it comes to soil, they outsource everything and they could do it themselves."
Amateur ecologist and irrigator Sally Jones was looking forward to being able to run her own tests and keep track of trends over time.
"I'll be able to record and see changes over time, I'll be much better informed about what I'm looking at," she said.
"Something that I've learnt is what I need to target to improve my soil cost-effectively. I think people are genuinely interested in how to build carbon and why it's important, I'm learning a huge amount."
Mr Mulvey said the best thing to do was keep the carbon in the soil, as that would improve the potential quality - but any extra carbon can have its own use as something to trade.
