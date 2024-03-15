Taking action on cleaning up Scenic Hill

A Griffith man is taking the health of Scenic Hill into his own hands, organising a massive effort to get rid of rubbish on the hill for Clean Up Australia Day.
Lachlan Weymouth is busily organising a Clean Up Australia Day effort, recruiting volunteers to visit Scenic Hill and pick up the garbage that has accumulated across the area over several years.
While the day was on March 3, Mr Weymouth is currently planning to take a group of volunteers up the hill on April 7 from 9am to 12pm once it's a bit cooler.
"I like to go up the hill pretty frequently walking and the feral joggers use it - it's got a lot of litter, there's been some illegal dumping," Mr Weymouth said.
"It's about time it gets a bit of a facelift."
He began the project by himself towards the beginning of March and made some progress, but quickly realised that it was more than a one-person job.
"I've done a fair bit by myself but I'm getting a ute-load of rubbish within an hour ... and there's some stuff we won't be able to get. Cars that have been pushed over the edge and stuff, I might leave that to the professionals."
Riverina Skips have already donated a skip to collect the rubbish, and Mr Weymouth has promised to bring cold drinks for volunteers as an 'extra incentive'.
Mr Weymouth said he'd secured enough kits for 20 people, but was hoping to exceed that number, and would have extra supplies if needed.
He encouraged all to sign up online early to give an idea of numbers, but walk-ins and spontaneous volunteers would be more than welcome.
People keen to volunteer can sign up at register.cleanup.org.au/fundraisers/lachlanweymouth or sign-up by meeting outside Pioneer Park Museum on the day.
