The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Young regional creatives awarded artistic mentorships

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
March 14 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Five young artists in the Griffith region have been awarded a huge boost thanks to a statewide mentoring program partnering them up with experienced artists and creatives to learn the ropes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.