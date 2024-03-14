Village celebrated at Carevan tenth anniversary

No van is an island, and the many people who work hard at Griffith Carevan were celebrated at the tenth anniversary dinner on March 13 - recognising thousands of hot and healthy meals distributed to Griffith families.
The skate park was filled with volunteers past and present, and community members gathering to celebrate the birthday of the beloved institution with a barbecue, cake and conversation.
Mayor Doug Curran and Griffith City Council's general manager Brett Stonestreet showed up to share the council's congratulations, while Griffith's Fire and Rescue unit even set up a waterslide for the young - and young at heart - to cool down on the hot day.
Leone Goldspink and Demi Favero have been volunteering for just over a year each, and said they found the program incredibly rewarding.
"We only do it once a month but it's really rewarding. We mostly pack up the food and we serve it, the cooking happens a bit earlier," said Miss Favero.
"It's just such a good initiative for people," added Miss Goldspink.
Greg and Judith Young also came out to celebrate the milestone after years of supporting Carevan financially - even sourcing and providing a coolroom trailer when it was needed several years ago.
Mr Young said that it was about 'doing what you could' to give back to the community.
While former Carevan co-ordinator Cass Irvin couldn't make it, Deb Everson stood in her place and delivered a heartwarming address thanking all the volunteers who had stepped up to the hotplate over the last decade.
Current co-ordinator Janice Sartor said she was thrilled with the positive turnout and the response from all, and was quick to add her thanks to all those who had backed her while she took the lead.
She especially thanked her family for all their support behind-the-scenes.
