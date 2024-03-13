Multicultural council president 'mystified' by controversial tweet

Tensions are continuing to boil over following a controversial tweet from Farrer MP Sussan Ley recently, with Griffith Multicultural Council president Carmel La Rocca now weighing in.
The deputy opposition leader has since stood by the message on X, formerly known as Twitter, which was written two days out from polling day for the byelection of Dunkley in Victoria.
The post told people to vote against Labor if they had a "problem with Victorian women being assaulted by foreign criminals".
It has since sparked outrage and it now also appears to have prompted a high ranking OAM and CEO to lodge a complaint to the Australian Human Rights Commission.
Human rights lawyer and founder of Asylum Seeker Resource Centre Kon Karapanagiotidis stated on his Facebook page last week that his complaint alleges "... breach of Racial Discrimination Act through an act of racial hatred that caused offence, humiliation, insult and intimidation."
Ms La Rocca said she was "mystified" as to why Ms Ley wrote the tweet.
"As a seasoned politician elected to represent many locations with migrant communities, Ms Ley needs to take great care with her words," Ms La Rocca said.
"A comment like that is so very detrimental to all migrants; she's used a very broad brush when composing her thoughts.
"I would have expected her to be a bit more informed.
"It is paramount that we maintain social harmony and cohesion in our communities, and individual cases should be left as individual cases.
"I'm surprised (Ms Ley) has defended the post, hasn't taken it down, or hasn't at least made any clarification or effort to include more appropriate phrasing."
Ms La Rocca says she hasn't heard any local concerns as of the post so far.
"I think that says a lot about our strong, resilient, cohesive multicultural community," she said.
"It's a shame to see our federal leader saying what she has in this day and age."
Community grassroots group Voices for Farrer also responded to Ms Ley's tweet on X, citing it as "poor form from our incumbent".
The Area News contacted Ms Ley's office for comment on the tweet and the complaint lodged by Mr Karapanagiotidis, but it declined.
