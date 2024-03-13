Swans win over Coolamon despite travel taking its toll

The Swans have picked up another win, cementing them as a force to be reckoned with this season in the Southern NSW Women's League with four wins in five games.
It wasn't an especially clean win for the ladies as the match-up against Coolamon got a touch physical, although coach Trevor Richards focused on the strong performance from the players despite pressure on the team.
"The game last week was a bit rough but we got through it and it was a win," he said.
"The girls played pretty well, they had us under a fair bit of pressure. We went over there quite short on numbers, we had no substitutes so that made life difficult but we did what we had to do to get the win, and got through".
The Swans took a 21-16 win against the Coolamon Hoppers, taking control in the first quarter to cement a lead of 13-8. By the end of the third quarter, they'd extended that lead to an impressive 20-9 but flagged in the last quarter as the Hoppers made a comeback to the final score.
Richards especially commended Britt Everett, Jenna Richards and Grace Buchan for their efforts in the game but had nothing but praise for the entire team.
Richards said the team had been struggling with the amount of travel, with only three home games in the season.
"We're away again this week so we'll have played five out of our last six games all away ... some of the girls don't finish work until 5.00pm on Friday, and then they're right into the car to head across and play the next day," he said.
"When you're traveling away like that and people are struggling to get there, it makes it tough to try and fulfil commitments week in and week out".
The next game will see the Swans head off to take on the Marrar Bombers at Langtry Oval, and Richards was looking forward to keeping up the momentum.
"They [Marrar] got beat by Leeton last week which we probably didn't expect, maybe they didn't travel that well," he said.
"We'll get over there, control what we can, put our best foot forward and do alright. The girls are keen, we've had a couple poor years the last few years and it's good to be up against some of the finalists this year."
The Swans are currently third on the ladder, just behind the Brookdale Bluebells, while the Bombers are close behind at number four on the ladder.
