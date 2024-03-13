The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Library closing for renovations but services still available

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
March 13 2024 - 2:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Griffith City Library is closing for renovations for a week, from March 18 to March 22 in order to install new shelving and set up to expand the collection.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.