Library closing for renovations but services still available

Griffith City Library is closing for renovations for a week, from March 18 to March 22 in order to install new shelving and set up to expand the collection.
For Monday to Friday on the week, the library will be closing up shop although most services and programs will have alternative arrangements in place for all who need to use the library before it reopens on March 23 at 9am.
While old shelving is dismantled and new shelving is added, the disruption has forced the closure as confirmed by Griffith City Council at the March 12 meeting, although options will still be available for those needing the library's information.
"The library has got quite an extensive suite of arrangements in place to accommodate the public while the library is closed," said Griffith City Council's Director of Economic and Organisational Development Shireen Donaldson.
"Any requests for information or assistance will be taken by staff. If there's a really urgent request or information that can't be resolved any other way, patrons will be able to access the library through the back door with an arrangement. Each request will be managed on a case-by-case matter."
Digital resources and online applications such as BorrowBox, IndyReads and Hoopla will all be available and the 'Bookmobile' will still be operating so that library services are still running.
Online resources are available at wrl.nsw.gov.au/digitallibrary.
Wednesday and Friday Story Time sessions have been cancelled for the week, along with the Thursday Rhyme Time - while a special Easter Rhyme Time session will be held in Memorial Park on Tuesday, March 19.
Ms Donaldson said that the Easter Rhyme Time was usually held in the park anyway, due to usually having too many attendees for the library to accommodate.
Library manager Chris Robson passed on thanks to the community for consideration, and a promise that the library would be better than ever once the renovations were complete.
"We realise that this closure will impact many people and we would like to thank our community for their patience and understanding as we work to improve our library," Mr Robson said.
While staff will be occupied moving the collections and assisting with the renovations, they will still be on hand to man the phones and provide information.
