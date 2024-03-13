Looking ahead to Easter staple with Griffith Vintage Festival

The 2024 Vintage Festival is all coming together as organisers put the finishing touches on one of the Griffith Easter weekend's staple events.
Easter is a busy weekend for the MIA - with countless events coming together for the 'Griffith Easter Party' calendar, although none are as much a staple of the weekend as the Griffith Vintage Festival.
2024 is looking to be no different, as the festival sets up once more at the Old Miranda Wines site on March 30 to bring Griffith together over wines and music.
Organiser Carrah Lymer said that with the recent opening of Harvest HQ, the event was a little hectic but was looking forward to another great year.
"It's looking to be another popular day for the young ones, and really for anyone ready for a wine and a bit of a dance," she said.
"All the wineries will be represented as well as Yenda beer".
Music for the event will be provided by local artists Jasmine Jade, Sponge Bucket and DJs Rosaria and Moony, bringing their wide range of musical talent and atmosphere to the stage.
Ms Lymer added that with inflation through the roof, prices had been raised a little - but that they had also managed to address the worker shortage and found a good team to man the stalls.
"We really turned it around after that crazy year. Last year, we had so many staff, there was no wait time ... We're very cautious that we don't see that happen again."
She encouraged those looking for some extra cash to still get in touch at unwinedriverina.com, with roles still going.
For attendees however, Ms Lymer asked that they book in early to give organisers an idea of numbers ahead of time.
"Don't wait to book. As event organisers, we need people to book as soon as possible so we can set up the event appropriately".
Tickets for the Vintage Festival are now available at unwinedriverina.com and more information on the Griffith Easter Party is available at griffitheasterparty.com.au.
