Hanwood and Leagues to compete for a shot at grand final glory

Hanwood and Leagues will face off this weekend in a battle for the last spot in the first grade grand final.
The Panthers will be looking to end a seven-year wait for a premiership in the longer form of the match and will welcome back Jimmy Binks, who missed last week's match along with Ben Rowston, who is nursing a knee injury.
When it comes to the Wanderers, they have had tough time in recent weeks owing to player shortages.
They are looking to put a tough month behind them to keep their dream of a second premiership in four years alive.
Hanwood were able to beat the Exies Eagles by three wickets at the weekend, pivoting them into the preliminary final, which will determine which side joins Coro in the decider.
Hanwood skipper Dean Catanzariti, who was able to pick up a wicket before scoring 26 to help his side to victory against Exies at the weekend, says he is looking forward to the match.
"I think the key for us will be building on our better batting performance from the weekend which was strong against the Eagles," Catanzariti said.
"Fortunately I envision we will have a full team, which will make a difference given we've been short four or five players the last few weeks, which has left us inconsistent.
"It should be a good match and I have no doubts the Panthers will be at full strength."
He said the win against the Eagles has made the side confident going in.
"Our batting was certainly the high point, especially with the likes of Oliver Bartter who was playing a very mature, aggressive innings," Catanzariti said.
"The key will simply be to replicate that success."
The match will be held on March 16 at Exies 1.
