The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

RSL seeking volunteers for Anzac Day fundraiser

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
March 12 2024 - 1:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith RSL sub-Branch is on the lookout for volunteers to help at this year's Anzac Day appeal, selling poppies to raise money for the local branch.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.