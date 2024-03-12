RSL seeking volunteers for Anzac Day fundraiser

The Griffith RSL sub-Branch is on the lookout for volunteers to help at this year's Anzac Day appeal, selling poppies to raise money for the local branch.
The sub-Branch will be selling Anzac badges, merchandise and poppies from April 20 to April 25, and are searching for people with a few hours to give in order to man stalls throughout the week.
Sub-branch secretary Berdene Oxley-Boyd said that they needed the funds to put on social events and support services for Griffith and the region's veterans.
"We're currently running a series of our afternoon teas - this month we've got Griffith Aged Care Services and Interreach coming out for an education campaign. We're reaching out to local community events and services to come and talk to us about what's available for veterans," she said.
"The idea is that we bring veterans all together with their families and kids, we invite the widows of those who have passed on to connect ... That's when we find out who needs help".
Ms Oxley-Boyd said that in addition, they were hoping to make financial donations to community groups that support them during Anzac Day such as the Scouts, the Air Force Cadets and the local schools.
"I know things are tough right now. Last year, we had a lot who wanted to donate but didn't have the money and we're expecting that to happen again this year," she said.
"But we can't do any of these events at nil cost to veterans unless we fundraise. Predominantly, we're providing for them".
The exact locations of the fundraising stalls are yet to be decided, but will be spaced around Griffith.
Interested volunteers can sign up by contacting griffithsb@rslnsw.org.au. Morning shift and afternoon shifts are available.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.