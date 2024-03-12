Former resident part of United Nation's commission in New York

A former Griffith woman has been selected to represent Australia as a youth delegate for a United Nations Commission in New York.
Meg Yates is currently in America serving as a speaker within a fellowship at the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).
The fellowship provides a platform for young voices to be heard on the international stage to shape global discussions.
The opportunity was made possible with the support of youth-led not-for profit organisation Global Voices and the University of Sydney where Ms Yates recently completed her Master of Economics.
Part of the fellowship includes developing a policy aligned with the Commission's theme which includes gender equality, poverty and empowering women and girls.
"It focuses on improving home ownership opportunities, acknowledging the interconnected issues of domestic violence, discrimination and inadequate housing conditions experienced by First Nations women and their families," Ms Yates said.
"My policy proposes targeted measures within the Commonwealth Government's Housing Australia Future Fund to address both supply and demand for affordable housing.
"This includes increasing the stock of affordable homes, particularly in regional areas, through partnerships between multiple levels of government, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community-controlled housing and philanthropic," she said.
"It also looks at reducing barriers for First Nations women in accessing financing."
Her policy is being informed by findings of NSW Treasury's First Nations Women's Economic Participation Review along with examples of housing strategies being developed in her home city.
"During a recent visit home I saw the new housing development Griffin Green," Ms Yates said.
"This project serves as a successful model to replicate and enhance the supply of affordable housing for long-term lease tenure and home ownership.
"I believe it will improve housing outcomes for First Nations women and contribute to building the Aboriginal community controlled sector," she said.
In her role with NSW Treasury she says she strives to integrate First Nations values, perspectives and aspirations into public policy across the state.
"I am deeply committed to improving outcomes for Aboriginal communities and work daily to dismantle systemic barriers within our government," Ms Yates said.
"My dedication extends to promoting self-determination, supporting Aboriginal community controlled organisations to lead programs that deliver meaningful outcomes for communities."
Ms Yates is encouraging passionate and motivated young people in Griffith to explore similar opportunities through Global Voices.
"It is important we bring young regional perspectives into global policy development," she said.
"Young people can apply through their educational institution, or the Menzies Foundation which allows anyone aged 18 to 30 to apply."
Ms Yates has also been known for her pursuits in the tourism industry.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.