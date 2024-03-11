ClubGrants program offering funding for community services

The 'ClubGRANTS' program is taking applications for 2024, as clubs look to put money into community services and programs around the region.
The program is funded by local clubs and facilitated by councils around the state, providing funding for not-for-profits, community groups and major projects that give back to the community.
The Griffith Ex-Servicemen's Club manager Garry Tucker said that they were looking forward to helping any worthy cause that needed a financial hand.
"It's all about us giving back to the community that supports us," he said.
"We're encouraging groups like Riding for Disabled, Kalinda School - really any community-based groups that need assistance for a project or just in general".
Between the Griffith Leages Club, the Griffith Ex-Servicemen's Club and the Coro Club - Mr Tucker estimated they would have around $100,000 to dish out to worthy causes this year after rising interest rates hit the coffers.
"It's been significant dollars over the last years".
Ultimately, the decision on which groups to fund will be made by a committee comprised of representatives from each club, as well as council staff.
"We try and share the love so they all get a slice of the pie, but we try and keep it local as much as we can," said Mr Tucker.
ClubGRANTS are open to Category 1 services which include a range of services and projects aimed at improving the living standards of low-income or disadvantaged groups.
Applications for funding have opened and will close on May 31. Applications can be made at clubgrants.com.au.
