Nomads close on title with resounding win to head into second grade decider

Coleambally Nomads are the first team through to the GDCA Second Grade decider after coming away with a seven-wicket win over Exies Eagles.
The two sides have been closely matched all season, and after winning the toss, the Eagles would have hoped to make a strong start with the bat.
It wasn't to be, however, as Tim Edgcumbe picked up the wickets of Don Jayasuriya (5) and Cameron Harrison (0) to see the Exies side fall to 2/11.
Neel Patel (29) and Tom Spry tried to lead a fightback for the Eagles as they were able to put on 34 runs before wickets started to fall in quick succession.
Andrew McIntyre and Shawn Iddles picked up four for 11 to put the Eagles on the backfoot once more.
Spry (17) was joined by Jasen Doidge (15*), and the pair tried to get their side towards a defendable total before McIntyre (4/30), Iddles (3/24) and Sanil Babu (1/20) picked up the remaining wickets as the Eagles were bowled out for 91.
Jack Weymouth-Smith (28) and Babu (18) were able to put on 40 runs for the first wicket before the Eagles tried to wrestle back control with Spry (1/19), Jayasuriya (1/20) and Ali Mehdi (1/20) picked up a wicket each.
It didn't slow the Nomads down as Jacob Breed (19*) and Phil Burge (18*) lifted Coleambally to a seven-wicket with 19.3 overs remaining.
The Eagles will look to make the most of their second chance when they take on Diggers in a replay of the 2022/23 Second Grade decider.
The Diggers side were able to keep their season alive after coming away with a six-wicket win over Coro Cougars.
The Coro side won the toss, and Yash More (32) and Seamus Maley (11) put on 34 before both openers fell to the bowling of Craig Lugton (3/5)
Bohdy Martyn (11) and Mark Burns were both able to get starts at the top of the order but once Burns (22) fell to the bowling of Damien Browning (1/14) the wheels started to come off the Cougars innings.
Mark Favell (4/32) and Nathan Brettschneider (2/13) did the damage to the lower order as Coro were bowled out for 104.
Diggers made a strong start with a 51-run opening stand between Rocky Perre (44) and Mark Favell (4) before Burns (2/38) and Dion Pascoe (2/6) picked up three quick wickets.
Brett Owen (21*) would be the anchor for the Diggers side as they were able to secure the spot in the preliminary final with a six-wicket win with 10.1 overs remaining.
Eagles and Diggers will face off at Exies No 2 on Saturday starting at 1pm.
