Immigrants sending money home at same frequency, but less of it

How long does it take to become a local?
That's one of the questions that new data is hoping to answer, after interviewing over 1000 immigrants to Australia about their experiences integrating with the culture.
With over a quarter of Australians being born overseas, research into cultural exchange showed that the vast majority of new immigrants were making every effort to engage with Australia's culture - whether it be going to the footy, eating a Tim-Tam or their first taste of Vegemite.
In their first year, around 88 per cent of immigrants would try some kind of local custom, while 90 per cent would pick up at least some slang in their first few years living in the country.
But it's not food or sport that's leading to culture shock - it's the increasing cost of living.
The research was commissioned by Ria Money Transfer in an effort to better connect with their market after a change to the ways migrants were sending money back home.
Ria Money Transfer's Country Manager for Australia and New Zealand Simon Wilding said that they hoped to be able to use the research to better facilitate cultural exchange, to go alongside the financial exchanges that the company runs.
"We assumed language would be the biggest barrier, but what came out was slang and the cost of living," he said.
"They do try and connect and be part of that Australian culture and we need to support them to make that transition as seamless as possible".
The cost-of-living crisis is hitting hard, and Mr Wilding mentioned they'd seen that many were sending money back home at the same frequency - but less of it.
"On average, a migrant will send 14 remittances a year - that's still the same. For a lot, sending money back home is the primary reason they move to Australia," he said.
"It's a real lifeline for their families - A lot don't have the luxury of not sending that money back home".
Mr Wilding said that they would be looking into being more engaged with regional Australia, and highlighted Griffith as an option for events.
He hoped to be putting together some kind of cultural or community event together every two or three months, starting in the near future.
"Australia is still a great place to live, I still think that we'll get a lot of migrants coming into the country, it's about what we can do to support them better ... We can try and be more present," he said.
