Leagues Panthers heading straight through to GDCA Fourth Grade decider

The Leagues Panthers look destined to defend their fourth-grade title after another commanding victory saw them advance straight into the grand final.
The Panthers took on the Exies Eagles in the qualifying final, in a rematch from the same stage in 2022/23, and were able to make a strong start after winning the toss and electing to bat.
Wesley Wate and Braxton McDonald were able to put on 61 runs for the first wicket before Kobi Nancarrow (1/26) made the breakthrough with the wicket of McDonald (9).
Wate (51 ret.) and Reif Leach (50 ret.) were both able to post half centuries while some late contributions from Jonty Conlan (23*) and Eamon Hill (19*) helped the Panthers post 2/197 off 25 overs.
It was a tough start for the Eagles in their response.
Leach (2/5) took the wickets of Jake Suine (0) and Kobi Nancarrow (0) in the first over, while Wate (1/1) took Daniel Taylor (0) soon after.
Darby Robertson (16) and Lachlan Spry (16*) offered some resistance for the Eagles but the bowling of William Ruggeri (2/12), Braxton McDonald (1/3) and Kye Campbell (1/5) saw the Exies side bowled out for 73.
The Eagles will have a second chance when they take on Hanwood in the preliminary final, after the Wanderers defeated the Coro Cougars in the elimination final.
Josh Taprell (51) was the constant for the Cougars but finding someone to hang around with the young opener proved difficult.
Harry Male (3/6) and Ayush Patel (2/5) were the Wanderers' pick of the bowlers, with Rory Lasscock (1/16), Lachlan Wynne (1/12), and Thomas Bray (1/7) each picking up a wicket as the Cougars were bowled out for 103.
Toby Rand (1/8) was able to make the early breakthrough with the wicket of Bray (3) while three quick wickets to Taprell (2/6) and Luke Ramsey (1/15) gave Coro a sniff with Hanwood sitting at 4/34.
Ayush Patel (37*) and Talon Williams steady the ship, and while Miles Condon (1/8) picked up the wicket of Williams (21), Hanwood secured a five-wicket win with 6.4 overs remaining to keep their season alive.
The Eagles and Wanderers will face off at Exies No 1 on Wednesday at 4.30pm.
