The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Leagues Panthers heading straight through to GDCA Fourth Grade decider

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated March 11 2024 - 1:36pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Leagues Panthers look destined to defend their fourth-grade title after another commanding victory saw them advance straight into the grand final.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.