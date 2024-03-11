Hay complete undefeated Creet Cup season to make history

For the first time in their history, Hay has completed a flawless season in the Creet Cup to hold onto the challenge trophy into the winter break.
The side played host to Ardlethan/Barellan at Hay Park for the season's final challenge and was able to come away with the win.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, the visitors had a tough start. Will Simpson (2/19) and Rupert Lilburne (1/13) picked up early wickets to see them fall to 3/20.
.Kieran Hume (14) started in the middle order before Jack Cattanach (4/9) and Hay skipper Simon Bunyan (3/16) picked up the remaining wickets, and Ardlethan/Barellan were dismissed for 61.
It was a tough start for the home side, as Mark Tillyard (2/18) took the wickets of Liam Whitbourne (12) and Jensen Hargreaves (0), while Hume (1/13) knocked over Dean Aylett (5) to fall to 3/25.
Bunyan (32*) and Lilburne (10*) were able to steady the ship and see Hay come away with the seven-wicket victory.
It caps off what was a successful Creet Cup season after taking the Cup off long-time holders Griffith in the first challenge and then mounting three successful defences.
